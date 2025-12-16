Finland warns: Russia will shift forces to NATO border if we reach peace in Ukraine

HQ

Russia would redeploy military forces toward NATO's eastern flank if a peace deal is reached in Ukraine, Finland's prime minister warns, calling on the European Union to increase financial support for frontline states.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo says Moscow would remain a threat even after an end to the war in Ukraine and was likely to move troops closer to the borders of Finland and the Baltic states.

"We know that when there will be peace in Ukraine, Russia is still the threat. It's obvious that they are going to move their military forces near our border and near the Baltic border."

Orpo urged greater EU solidarity with countries on NATO's eastern flank, which are sharply increasing defence spending and are among Ukraine's largest backers relative to the size of their economies.

He will host the first summit of eight countries bordering Russia and Belarus, where leaders will discuss joint military capabilities such as air defence, drones and land forces, as well as improving the movement of troops and weapons across Europe

Russia ready for major confrontation within three to five year

Several NATO members have warned that Russia could be ready for a major confrontation with the alliance within three to five years of a ceasefire in Ukraine. Estonia, Lithuania and Poland are on track to spend more than 5% of GDP on defence next year, exceeding targets urged by United States President Donald Trump.

Orpo said Europe must be prepared to defend itself as the United States reduces its security role on the continent.

"We know that the United States is going to decrease its support and participation in European defence because it has other security concerns," he said.

Finland, which has long maintained a high level of military preparedness, has also been hit by economic difficulties, forcing the government to cut public spending even as defence costs rise.

Orpo warned that a Ukraine peace deal could lead some European countries further from the frontline to underestimate the ongoing threat from Russia, stressing that sustained military and financial support for both Ukraine and eastern NATO members remains essential.