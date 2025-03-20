Finland tops global happiness ranking for eighth consecutive year

HQ

The latest news on Finland . The country has secured its position as the world's happiest nation for the eighth consecutive year, according to the 2025 World Happiness Report, with Denmark, Sweden, and Norway maintaining their stronghold in the top ranks.

The report, published on March 20 by the University of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Centre, highlights the enduring success of Nordic countries in fostering high levels of trust, social cohesion, and robust welfare systems.

Meanwhile, the United States fell to its lowest-ever ranking at 24th, attributed to increasing social isolation, political polarization, and a rise in deaths of despair. For now, it remains to be seen how this happiness ranking will evolve in the coming years.