Finland to withdraw from landmine ban amid security concerns

The latest news on Finland . The country has announced its intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, the international treaty prohibiting the use of anti-personnel landmines, amid growing security concerns tied to its long border with Russia.

This decision follows similar discussions in neighboring Baltic states, which have also started reconsidering their commitment to the treaty. As tensions with Russia escalate, Finland views this shift as necessary to bolster its defense capabilities.

The country's move reflects the increasing militarization of the region, where landmines are seen as a tool for defense in the face of Russian aggression. For now, it remains to be seen how other NATO members will respond to this evolving geopolitical situation.