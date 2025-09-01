HQ

The latest news on Finland . Decades after it first appeared in the military, Finland's Air Force is preparing to phase out the swastika symbol from a few remaining unit flags, which since the 20th century has largely been associated with Nazism.

"We could have continued with this flag, but sometimes awkward situations can arise with foreign visitors. It may be wise to live with the times," Col. Tomi Böhm, the new head of Karelia Air Wing air defense force, was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster YLE.

While the emblem predates Nazi Germany and has long been defended as historically distinct, the presence of the symbol has raised concerns among NATO partners and foreign visitors. The decision aligns with efforts to modernize military imagery and reflect identity.

Officials say new flags will feature an eagle, replacing the century-old swastika design during upcoming parades and ceremonies. The change marks a step toward greater alignment with international allies while maintaining respect for Finland's military heritage.