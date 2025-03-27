Finland seeks extension of asylum ban on Russian border

HQ

The latest news on Finland . The country's government is moving to extend its emergency law allowing the rejection of asylum seekers at the Russian border until the end of 2026, citing ongoing security risks.

Officials argue that Russia has facilitated migration as a political tool, though Moscow denies the claim. The policy, enacted after a surge of arrivals in 2023, faces criticism for clashing with international human rights laws.

While the border remains largely sealed, concerns persist over potential future crossings. Securing parliamentary approval will require broad support, amid legal scrutiny of the law's temporary nature. It remains to be seen whether lawmakers will endorse the extension.