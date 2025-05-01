Finland restricts smartphone use in schools

HQ

The latest news on Finland . The country has passed a new law limiting the use of smartphones in primary and secondary schools, with the restrictions set to take effect after the summer break.

Although phones are not entirely banned, their use during lessons will generally be prohibited unless explicitly authorised by teachers. Exceptions may include academic support or personal health needs.

The law also empowers school staff to confiscate devices that disrupt learning environments. For now, it remains to be seen how the policy will affect classroom dynamics and student engagement. You can read more here.