English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Finland restricts smartphone use in schools

Students will require teacher permission to access phones during class.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Finland. The country has passed a new law limiting the use of smartphones in primary and secondary schools, with the restrictions set to take effect after the summer break.

Although phones are not entirely banned, their use during lessons will generally be prohibited unless explicitly authorised by teachers. Exceptions may include academic support or personal health needs.

The law also empowers school staff to confiscate devices that disrupt learning environments. For now, it remains to be seen how the policy will affect classroom dynamics and student engagement. You can read more here.

Finland restricts smartphone use in schools
The girl go to home after school by pink bike in Finland // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFinland


Loading next content