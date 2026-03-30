Finland reports territorial violation by drones

HQ

Finland has reported a suspected violation of its airspace by multiple drones in its southeastern region, with at least one identified as a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the incident was likely connected to ongoing Ukrainian strikes against Russian targets.

According to Finnish authorities (and via Reuters), several low-flying objects were detected, prompting the deployment of F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets. One drone was identified as a Ukrainian AN196 model, though pilots refrained from shooting it down to avoid potential collateral damage. Two drones ultimately crashed in eastern Finland, near the town of Kouvola.

Orpo suggested that Russia's electronic warfare systems may be interfering with navigation, causing drones to drift into neighboring countries' airspace. Similar incidents have recently been reported in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.