The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Finland has committed €90 million in heavy ammunition to Ukraine, financed through proceeds from frozen Russian assets held within the European Union, as announced on May 19, 2025.

This initiative involves sourcing munitions from Finnish manufacturers, thereby supporting domestic industry while aiding Ukraine's defence efforts. A move that underscores Finland's strategic role in European security following its NATO accession in 2023.