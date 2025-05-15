Finland proposes raising reservist age to boost military numbers

HQ

The latest news on Finland . We now know that Finland's government is proposing to raise the age limit for army reservists from 60 to 65, a change that would increase the country's wartime strength by 125,000 troops, the nordic country announced on Wednesday.

The plan, now open for consultation, aligns with Finland's strategy of strengthening defence through general conscription and a well-prepared reserve force. If approved, the measure would bring the total number of reservists to nearly one million within the next six years.