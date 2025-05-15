English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Finland proposes raising reservist age to boost military numbers

The move could expand Finland's wartime army to one million troops by 2031.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Finland. We now know that Finland's government is proposing to raise the age limit for army reservists from 60 to 65, a change that would increase the country's wartime strength by 125,000 troops, the nordic country announced on Wednesday.

The plan, now open for consultation, aligns with Finland's strategy of strengthening defence through general conscription and a well-prepared reserve force. If approved, the measure would bring the total number of reservists to nearly one million within the next six years.

Finland proposes raising reservist age to boost military numbers
HELSINKI, FINLAND - JUNE 04, 2022: The Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces in Helsinki. Troops began marching through the city. Tanks participating in the parade in the background // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFinland


Loading next content