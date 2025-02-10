Finland prepares for potential oil spill following Russian tanker explosion

HQ

Finland is on edge as it closely monitors a developing situation that could soon affect its coastlines. An explosion occurred aboard the oil tanker Koala at the Russian port of Ust-Luga, located near St. Petersburg, early on Sunday.

The blast, which took place in the engine room, prompted an immediate evacuation of the crew. While the Finnish government is increasing its oil spill response readiness, officials are still waiting for confirmation from Russian authorities on the potential for an environmental disaster.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo assured the public in a post on X that the situation is being closely followed, with the Finnish Coast Guard actively seeking more information from Russia, although they have yet to receive a response. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.