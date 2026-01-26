Finland plans new surveillance hub to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea

HQ

Finland is moving to strengthen the protection of critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea by setting up a new maritime surveillance centre, as concerns grow over repeated damage to power cables, telecom links and pipelines since 2022. The initiative, led by Finland's Border Guard, will be developed in coordination with neighbouring Baltic states and the European Commission.

The planned centre will focus on prevention rather than reaction, using enhanced monitoring of maritime traffic in the Gulf of Finland. Finnish authorities say the project forms part of a wider EU strategy to secure submarine cables, running alongside NATO's increased military presence in the region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Border Guard (via Reuters), the system will combine seabed sensors, artificial intelligence tools and real-time data sharing with allies to detect suspicious vessel behaviour early. Officials pointed to unusual changes in ships' speed or course as key warning signs, though they declined to specify which technologies are already operational.

The decision follows several incidents in recent years. Finnish authorities have seized multiple vessels suspected of damaging undersea infrastructure by dragging anchors, including cargo and oil ships travelling through the Baltic Sea. Officials say swift intervention in those cases likely prevented further damage.

The surveillance centre will be built gradually using existing national capabilities, with Finland also seeking EU funding to support the project. As tensions remain high in the region, Finnish officials say the goal is clear: reduce vulnerabilities and stop disruptions before they escalate into wider security threats.