Finland has opened Europe's first lithium mine

Finland has launched Europe's first integrated lithium production chain. As reported by Finish news outlet YLE, mining company Keliber just began extracting lithium ore at the Syväjärvi open-pit mine in Kaustinen, western Finland. The project marks the start of battery-grade lithium processing in the Kokkola region and is expected to create around 350 jobs.

The €800 million investment includes the Syväjärvi mine, a concentrator at Päiväneva and a chemical plant in Kokkola, where lithium hydroxide will be refined for battery manufacturers. The majority owner of Keliber is South Africa-based Sibanye-Stillwater, while the Finnish state-owned Finnish Minerals Group holds a minority stake.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems, and the project gives Europe its only fully domestic production chain of this kind. Currently, much of the continent's lithium supply depends on imports from China.

Company executives say shorter delivery distances will offer a competitive advantage, even as lithium prices remain below recent highs. Keliber estimates its main deposits could support mining operations for at least 18 years, with further exploration ongoing...

Why is lithium so important?

Lithium is a lightweight metal used primarily in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that power smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems. Because of its high energy density and ability to store electricity efficiently, it has become a critical raw material in the global transition to cleaner energy.