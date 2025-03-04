Finland on high alert as Baltic Sea cable incidents escalate

HQ

Finland's intelligence service has raised alarms over an "exceptional" frequency of cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea, though it downplayed the idea that these incidents are the result of crude sabotage methods like dragging anchors (via Reuters).

Instead, officials are focusing on Russia's so-called shadow fleet—unauthorised vessels that transport oil, arms, and grains in defiance of international sanctions. These ships not only sustain Russia's economy but also grant it strategic maritime leverage.

The recent release of the Cook Islands-registered tanker suspected of damaging power and data cables has left many questions unanswered, while ongoing investigations struggle to pinpoint responsibility.

With NATO increasing its presence in the area, Western nations are urged to take the security of their underwater infrastructure more seriously. For now, it remains to be seen how Finland and its allies will respond to this persistent maritime threat.