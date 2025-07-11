Finland informs UN about exit from landmine ban treaty

HQ

The latest news on Finland . The nordic country has officially notified the UN of its decision to withdraw from the international treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, citing growing security threats in its region, its foreign ministry said late on Thursday.

"Finland presented the instrument of withdrawal from the Ottawa Anti-Personnel Landmines Convention on 10 July 2025. The withdrawal shall take effect in January 2026. Finland will continue its support for the humanitarian goals of the Convention."

The exit will take effect in early 2026, aligning with recent shifts by neighboring NATO allies who are also re-evaluating their strategies. This reflects a broader trend among Eastern European countries reassessing arms restrictions amid concerns over regional stability.