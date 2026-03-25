Finland gets a counter-drone system for 5 million euros

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The Border Guard and a Finnish company Sensofusion Oy has agreed to deliver a counter-drone system to the Border Guard. The acquisition will significantly improve the performance and security of Finnish border control against threats posed by unmanned aerial vehicles. The investment is approximately 5 million euros, while the European Union is financing 90% of it.

The new counter-drone system is used to maintain border security, protect the Border Guard's own targets and operations, prevent and investigate crimes, conduct maritime rescue, and safeguard territorial integrity. The system detects, locates, identifies and - if necessary - disrupts drones that are operating in an illegal or hostile manner.

"The acquisition is important, but development will continue for years. We are currently preparing additional investments of several tens of million euros in drone countermeasures. We are happy to develop security technology and ecosystems together with industry. Technological sovereignty and security of supply are important", says Head of the Technical Department, Major General Jari Tolppanen.

Sensofusion Oy, which operates the system, is a long-standing pioneer in detecting and combating unauthorised drone activity. Their CEO Tuomas Rasila is happy about the agreement.

"The history of our co-operation goes back to the early years of Sensofusion's story, and the role of the Border Guard has therefore been significant in the development of our company."

The agreement between the Border Guard and Sensofusion Oy was signed on March 24th, 2026.