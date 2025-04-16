Finland fights back against satellite jamming with new tech

HQ

The latest news on Finland . In the quiet forests of North Karelia, Finnish researchers are crafting a new line of digital defense, the project leader told AFP on Tuesday: a system designed to detect and counteract satellite signal jamming.

Since 2022, Finland has witnessed a dramatic rise in disruptions to GPS and Galileo systems, affecting everything from planes to forestry. The origin of these incidents is widely believed to lie across the eastern border, prompting an urgent response.

The project, funded by the EU and led by experts in land surveying, will focus on algorithmic solutions that can alert users when positioning signals are compromised. With thousands of cases reported last year alone, the challenge is no longer hypothetical.