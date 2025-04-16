Finland extends border closure with Russia amid security concerns

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Finland. The country has announced on Wednesday that it will maintain its closure of the eastern border with Russia for the foreseeable future, citing ongoing security concerns.
The closure, which began in late 2023, was driven by an increasing number of arrivals from countries such as Syria and Somalia, sparking fears of instrumentalised migration being used as a tool by Russia in response to Finland's NATO membership.
The Finnish government emphasised that while the situation is regularly reassessed, the border will remain shut until it no longer poses a serious threat to the nation's safety and public order. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.