Finland extends border closure with Russia amid security concerns

The latest news on Finland . The country has announced on Wednesday that it will maintain its closure of the eastern border with Russia for the foreseeable future, citing ongoing security concerns.

The closure, which began in late 2023, was driven by an increasing number of arrivals from countries such as Syria and Somalia, sparking fears of instrumentalised migration being used as a tool by Russia in response to Finland's NATO membership.

The Finnish government emphasised that while the situation is regularly reassessed, the border will remain shut until it no longer poses a serious threat to the nation's safety and public order. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.