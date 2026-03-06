Finland considers lifting nuclear weapons ban

HQ

Finland's government plans to remove the decades-old ban on hosting nuclear weapons, a decision that would allow them on Finnish territory during wartime. Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen has said the change would help Finland fully participate in NATO's deterrence strategy.

The restriction comes from the 1987 Nuclear Energy Act, which bans the import, manufacture, possession, and detonation of nuclear explosives. Finland joined NATO in 2023 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ending decades of military neutrality.

The proposal will now go to parliament, where the governing coalition holds a majority. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre border with Russia and already signed a defence pact with the United States in 2024 allowing access to 15 Finnish military sites...