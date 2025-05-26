Finland confronts Russia over airspace intrusion

Dansk
The latest news on Finland and Russia. We now know that Finland has formally summoned Russia's ambassador in Helsinki following a suspected violation of its airspace by two Russian military aircraft that took place last week.
The incident, which allegedly occurred near Porvoo last week, is currently under investigation by the Finnish Border Guard. With tensions rising in the Baltic Sea region since 2022, NATO continues to strengthen its presence amid growing security concerns.