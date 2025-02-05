Finland completes hull for first Pohjanmaa-class corvette

HQ

Finland is making impressive strides in its defense capabilities with the Pohjanmaa-class corvettes, which are set to revolutionize the Finnish Navy. The first of these 4,300-ton warships, designed to tackle tough Arctic conditions, is now officially hull-ready after several years of construction, as reported by the Finnish Defense Forces Logistics Directorate.

With a planned delivery to the Finnish Navy by 2027, the corvettes will replace older vessels like the Hämeenmaa minesweepers and Rauma missile boats. These vessels will feature cutting-edge technology, including anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile systems, advanced sonar, and a combined power plant capable of reaching speeds up to 26 knots.

Though delays and cost overruns have pushed back the schedule, the completed hull signifies a major step toward their operational readiness. Once all four corvettes are deployed (with the entire class expected to be operational by 2029), Finland will strengthen its position in the Baltic Sea, where security concerns continue to rise.