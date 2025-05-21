Finland completes first section of border fence with Russia

HQ

The latest news on Finland and Russia . The nordic country has just finished building the first 35 km of its new border fence with Russia, as announced on Wednesday. A move designed to deter irregular migration Finland believes is intentionally provoked.



You might be interested: Russia accelerates military expansion near Finnish border.



The structure, stretching 4.5 meters high and equipped with surveillance systems, is part of a broader plan to cover 200 km of the 1,344 km frontier. Despite criticism from human rights bodies and neighboring Russia, Finnish authorities argue the fence is vital for security.