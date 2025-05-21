LIVE
      Finland completes first section of border fence with Russia

      The new barrier aims to prevent unauthorized migration and strengthen border security.

      The latest news on Finland and Russia. The nordic country has just finished building the first 35 km of its new border fence with Russia, as announced on Wednesday. A move designed to deter irregular migration Finland believes is intentionally provoked.

      The structure, stretching 4.5 meters high and equipped with surveillance systems, is part of a broader plan to cover 200 km of the 1,344 km frontier. Despite criticism from human rights bodies and neighboring Russia, Finnish authorities argue the fence is vital for security.

      Finland completes first section of border fence with Russia
      Ilomantsi, Finland - July 15, 2020: Stop sign at Finland Russia border. Also Schengen boarder // Shutterstock

