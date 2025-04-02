Finland boosts defence budget amid rising security concerns

HQ

The latest news on Finland . The country has committed to ramping up its defence budget to a significant 3 percent of its GDP by 2029, marking a decisive step in safeguarding Europe's security amid rising tensions with Russia.

This pledge highlights the urgency of addressing the shifting geopolitical landscape. The new funding aims to enhance Finland's defence capabilities, including the modernisation of its Army and the acceleration of key military projects.

While these changes come at a time of strained public finances, the government's firm stance demonstrates a unified political front in tackling the growing risks. For now, it remains to be seen how this will shape Finland's role in the broader NATO strategy.