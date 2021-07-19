English
Finding Paradise

Finding Paradise is coming to mobile

No release date yet, however.

Via Twitter, developer Freebird Games and Publisher X.D. Network has announced that the RPG Finding Paradise, the sequel to To the Moon, will land on iOS and Android soon.

So far, no launch date has been revealed yet, but the game can be pre-registered on Tap-tap already.

The development of Finding Paradise started in 2015, and the game was initially released to PC in December 2017.A Switch version was scheduled to arrive this Spring, but it seems to be delayed ​and is not out yet.

Our review for its PC version can be found here if you're interested.

Finding Paradise

