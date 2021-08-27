Finding No More Heroes 3 too hard? Eat sushi and follow this advice by Suda51

HQ

When we talked with Goichi "SUDA51" Suda in the interview below we had been playing No More Heroes 3 for its review, so we wanted to bring to his attention the fact that we found some of the "Designated Matches" a bit too hard at Bitter level, like difficulty spikes, even though it might have been just us not preparing ourselves for the combat properly. And while Suda-san's answer is basically "git gud", he wanted to give Gamereactor readers a few pieces of advice to kill these f**kheads:

"Actually, to be honest, we were kind of worried about the opposite! When we were making the game, we were thinking, 'this is maybe like a bit too easy'?" Suda51 laughs around the 15:50 time mark in the video. "Are people going to get mad about this? (...) But yeah I actually do have some really good advice for taking out some of the harder bosses":

No More Heroes 3: Suda51 Combat Tips



"There are multiple difficulty levels in the game. Generally, when I'm debugging, I play on ' Bitter ', that's pretty much just right for me. ' Spicy ' is definitely a bit more difficult [Note: ' Carolina Reaper ' level unlocks when you beat the game]".

"As you mention, there's the sushi . Whenever you get the chance, grab some sushi. Also, don't forget to get the 'sushi sets', because that's really what's going to help you carry on. For example, when you get like a Defense Mission, or between levels if you have some time, go grab some [DonMai] sushi".

"Another thing, this is important and I think people might overlook it: when certain things happen, you'll get the Slash Reel where you try to match up triple images. If you manage to get the Full Armor Travis upgrade, hold on to that, don't use it right away and use it on one of the more hardcore bosses".

"Another thing is there are various skills that you can use in the game, and you can also create and upgrade these different Death Glove Skills and Chips. My personal recommendation would definitely be the Death Kick [L+B]. Get it and upgrade the hell out of it as soon as you can. You can upgrade others too, but the Death Kick is really great in general and for a few specific bosses and fights, as you can use it to close up gaps between you and your opponent without worrying about being hit. Also when you upgrade it gets really powerful".



"Basically keep these three things in mind and also obviously you have to get used to the gameplay itself", Suda-san reminds.

No More Heroes 3 released today exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Are you finding it too challenging or quite the opposite?