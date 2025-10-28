Gamereactor

news
Finding Frankie

Finding Frankie is being turned into a movie

With the adaptation coming from the producer of the Mortal Kombat film.

HQ

Yet another video game has been picked up as the basis for an adaptation. After spooking all manner of folk earlier this year when it launched on PC and consoles, now Finding Frankie will be setting its sights on cinemagoers, as a feature-length adaptation has been secured.

As per Deadline, the film is set to be produced by Sean Robins, known most recently for helping make the Mortal Kombat movie, alongside that of 13 Films and So It Goes Entertainment. Under Fire director Steven C. Miller is supposedly attached as the director of the project.

It looks like this actually might be a video game adaptation that sees the light of day, as the report claims that the screenplay has already been written by Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert, with it supposedly "blending the thrilling intensity of Squid Game with the haunting atmosphere of Five Nights at Freddy's."

There's no word on the premiere date or the attached cast, but considering the film already has a script and an attached director, things could move quite quickly now, so stay tuned.

Finding Frankie

