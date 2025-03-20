Finding Frankie comes to consoles on the 15th of April

After releasing late last year for PC, mascot horror parkour hit Finding Frankie is set to come to consoles next month, as announced at tonight's Future Games Show.

In Finding Frankie, you'll compete for your life against two other contestants in what can only be described as Ninja Warrior if it was set in the Disneyland of your nightmares. You'll have to avoid terrifying mascots while trying your best to navigate the high-octane parkour maps.

Adding to the building mascot horror genre, Finding Frankie will release for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on the 15th of April. It is already available on PC, and you can find the console release trailer below: