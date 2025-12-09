Find Your Words announced at Wholesome Snack Showcase

It really has been indie game galore at the Wholesome Snack Showcase, as during the event we were presented with tons of news and reveals for countless titles and projects coming from a wide array of talented iodine developers.

One such new example was Capybara Games' Find Your Words, with this being a short and cosy adventure game that is all about finding and forging new connections. The premise is to head back to childhood to attend a summer camp, where you can enjoy the great outdoors, play at the beach, stroll in the woods, dance with friends, and generally take one connection and friendship at a time.

Created by two developers who are looking to celebrate their kids' journeys through childhood, Find Your Words will be coming to PC and Steam Deck, with no firm launch date in mind as of yet.