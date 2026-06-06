Find out where Billy and the first Jigsaw came from in SAW: Genesis

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I've often wondered: where does the Billy puppet from the SAW franchise come from? Obviously, it's old, but I never imagined it would date back to the First World War. Well, at least that's what I've gathered from the trailer for SAW: Genesis, which was just unveiled with the puppet itself on stage at the Summer Game Fest alongside Geoff Keighley.

SAW: Genesis is a 3v1 horror title in the style of Dead by Daylight, in which players must survive the twisted trials of the first Jigsaw Killer, the one who put a twisted philosophy on punishment and pain down on paper so that decades later we'd have a film franchise.

Joking aside, a closed alpha is set to launch on Steam, currently the only confirmed platform for this SAW: Genesis, with no release window yet. Are you scared? You should be.