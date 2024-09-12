English
Lonely Planet

Find forbidden love in Lonely Planet

Netflix have shown off a new trailer for their latest romance film with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Fans of illicit romances rejoice - the current trend is showing no sign of stopping, and indeed is picking up steam in the latest trailer for Lonely Planet.

HQ

In this latest film from Netflix, written and directed by Susannah Grant, Laura Dern plays a reclusive novelist suffering from writer's block, who travels to a selective retreat in Morocco in order to try and find a cure.

Instead, or perhaps as well as (you'll have to watch and see), she finds the young boyfriend of one of the other writers, played by Liam Hemsworth, and the two acquaintances form an unlikely friendship that soon evolves into a full-blown love affair.

Lonely Planet releases on Netflix on 11 October, so if it looks like your kind of thing you won't be waiting long.

Lonely Planet

