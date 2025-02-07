Financial austerity, conflict and insults... is Spanish football in crisis?

HQ

Is Spanish football in crisis? That seems to be the notion being tossed around all the time these past weeks in the Spanish media. On one side of the coin, there's the institutional crisis (with the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) currently facing 2.5 years in prison for sexual assault and coercion, and the current president just acquitted of a corruption case). Meanwhile, LaLiga and RFEF are waging war almost continuosly with the clubs over all sorts of topics (a month ago it was Barcelona and Laporta with the Dani Olmo situation, now it's Real Madrid with the referees...). Since I started writing this sports section in Gamereactor last fall, it seems that not a week goes by without a shameful situation to talk about.

And in the meantime, what's going on with the rest of the clubs? Complete austerity. In the winter transfer market, which lasted most of January and ended earlier this week, LaLiga only spent €26m (£21m). That's the combined sum of all 20 first division clubs in Spain spent in new players for Spanish football.

In comparission, Premier League spent €427m this winter transfer market. Half of those, paid by Manchester City on five new signings. Ligue 1 spent €200m, Serie A spent €228m.

That is less than the sum paid in other, much smaller football leagues like leagues in Norway, Russia, Belgium, Mexico, Croatia, or even German second division.

Only five teams, Sevilla, Athletic, Villarreal, Betis y Valladolid, made significant signings this winter. Half the total sum comes from Betis, which spent €13m in Colombian striker Cucho Hernández from MLS team Columbus Crew. Some clubs may be waiting for the summer to make more meaningful deals, but so far, the image, but without Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid opting not to make new signings, the rest of the clubs barely have any strength to move the market, casting doubts about the financial sustainability of the competition...