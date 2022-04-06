Finally, Twitter is getting an "Edit Tweet" feature

HQ

Changes are coming to Twitter. Recently, Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in the social media company, automatically becoming a member of its board of directors, and its largest shareholder. Now, the platform has announced something users have been asking for for years: the "Edit Tweet" feature.

Through its official account, Twitter revealed: "We've been working on an edit feature since last year!". They will begin testing it in Twitter Blue Labs "in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible". But, before entering that phase, they've already shown how it will work. An "Edit Tweet" option will appear in the drop-down menu available in every sent tweet, making it possible to change its content. Whether there will be a time window to edit the message after being published has yet to be confirmed.

Twitter has also clarified that the implementation of this much-demanded feature does not come from a poll. They want to disassociate themselves from Elon Musk's own poll, initiated after the purchase of shares, where he asked users if they wanted to be able to edit their tweets.

