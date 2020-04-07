Finally there are less eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the chances are that you don't want to see another egg for quite some time. Nintendo started its Easter event last week and since then there have been eggs just about everywhere. You can get them by digging, by fishing, from trees, by mining - they've even been coming from the digital heavens.

People were clearly eggsasperated by this increase and now it seems as though Nintendo has noticed their outrage. In a new update released yesterday (version 1.1.4), the company has finally cut back on the number of eggs that players will have to endure, which hopefully will improve things until April 12, Bunny Day (the game's version of Easter). Then, everything will be turned back to normal again - although only for a day. After that, however, we shouldn't have to deal with any pesky eggs for another year.

Hopefully, Nintendo will make something more fun for next Easter as this has probably been the worst Animal Crossing event we've come across, with these cursed eggs leaving some players so cracked up that they've given up on life on Nintendo's island entirely.