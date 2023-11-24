Finally, sniping feels right in Mass Effect with this first-person mod

HQ

Some Mass Effect fans absolutely love the first game, but for me it's always a bit tricky to go through as I find the combat is just vastly outperformed by the second and third games. However, a new mod from Aphar looks to change that.

The MassFPS mod series has been giving the game a new perspective, letting you get down in the muck with Garrus and Liara as you scrap your way through the hordes of Geth in the first game. As you can see in the video below, it works pretty well, immersing you in the combat a lot more than the traditional over-the-shoulder view.

There's even a weapon bob which might take a bit of getting used to, but it goes to show just how much effort has been put into this mod. If you really want to RP as a soldier who uses nothing but guns, guns, and more guns to save the galaxy, this might be the mod for you.