Finally, a backyard gadget that solves the only summer problem that matters; warm beer

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It's hot in many parts of Europe, really hot, and the scientific community is unanimous in its view that it's only going to get hotter. So what can be done about it? Many people seek relief from the heat with fans and air conditioning, but an ice-cold beer is also popular.

However, cooling beer is a potential environmental problem that contributes to making the situation worse, unless you use emission-free electricity. And the American beer brand Natural Light now has a solution to the problem. They're launching CoolShed, which might sound like an April Fools' joke, but is apparently meant to be taken very seriously.

It's simply a small shed that functions as a walk-in refrigerator, cooled by solar energy so the beer is at its coldest when the sun is at its hottest. Marketing Director Krystyn Stowe told USA Today:

"With many summer activities centered around backyard projects, cookouts, and time with friends, we wanted to create a refreshing solution to a relatable seasonal challenge: how to keep ice-cold beer in reach when temperatures rise. Natural Light has always been about celebrating those hardworking moments in the backyard, and the CoolShed brings that spirit to life by rewarding the effort with an ice-cold Natty."

Check out a picture of this gem below. Whether they'll make their way to Europe or other parts of the world is highly uncertain, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.