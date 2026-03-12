Finalissima: the Spain vs. Argentina match could be played at the Bernabéu, if Argentina agrees

HQ

The football match between Spain and Argentina, the Finalissima, between the World and America champions and the European champions, less than three months before World Cup, could take place at the Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. It was originally planned for Doha, Qatar, and tickets were already sold, but the conflict in the Middle East makes the celebration of the match impossible.

UEFA, CONMEBOL and Qatar (which still organises the match despite the venue change) have worked the past two weeks to decide a new location, but most major stadiums in Europe (where most of the top Spanish and Argentinian players play and live) are used for friendlies of World Cup play-offs. Real Madrid's stadium is free (unlike Atleti's Metropolitano, hosting a friendly between Morocco and Ecuador the same day) and has received the approval from UEFA and Qatar, as reported by El País.

In fact, Qatar wants it to be the Bernabéu. The match was part of a packages called Qatar Football Festival: beyond the match between the two World Champions, Spain and Argentina would play friendlies against Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Serbia.

The only problem now is Argentina: playing the match anywhere in Spain would mean they would have "home advantage". Qatar was originally chosen as a neutral venue, and playing in Spain would naturally mean that most of the spectators would cheer for Spain. Let's remember that the Finalissima isn't a friendly, but an official trophy observed by CONMEBOL and UEFA, although it has only been held three times: in 1985, in 1993 and in 2022 (Argentina won two, including 2022).

With the date fast approaching (March 27), a decision about the venue of the Spain vs. Argentina match should be made in a matter of days.