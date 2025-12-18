Finalissima between Spain and Argentina confirmed for March 27, 2026

HQ

Spain and Argentina will face three months before the World Cup, at the Finalissima 2026, a match pitting the last World Cup champions in 2022, and winners of Copa América 2024, with the recent UEFA Euro champions from 2024, as well as the top ranked nation in FIFA at the moment.

Plans for a Finalissima, continuing with a format that pits the most recent South America and Europe winners, were announced months ago, but until now it was not confirmed, amid rumours that the plan might fall apart. Thankfully, UEFA and CONMEBOL reached an agreement, alongside the Qatari government.

What time is the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina



The Finalissima will take place at Lusail Stadium in Doha on March 27, 2026, at 19:00 CET, 18:00 GMT (15:00 in Argentinian time).



The match happens during the international break, the last one before World Cup, where the World Cup play-offs will take place for the last six remaining spots.

Let's remember that Spain is currently favourite to lift World Cup according to statistics, while Argentina would be fourth, behind France and England. Due to the table, Spain and Argentina would not meet until a potential final in the World Cup, so the odds are low... but thanks to this finalissima, fans will have the chance to see the long-awaited Lamine Yamal vs. Leo Messi duel.

This will be the 15th time Spain and Argentina meet: each nation won six times and there were two draws. The last time they faced was a friendly match in 2018, when Spain won 6-1 in Madrid.

This will be the fourth Finalissima: France beat Uruguay in 1985, Argentina beat Denmark in 1993, and more recently, Argentina beat Italy in 2022. Who do you think will win the Finalissima 2026?