Final Vendetta

Final Vendetta is inspired by Double Dragon and Final Fight

It'll be coming in May to PC and consoles.

The nasty gang Syndic8 is spreading out in London and has also kidnapped Claire Sparks' sister, and if you know your Double Dragon and Final Fight - you know there's only one way to solve this; by beating people up. Lot's of them. All while while also destroying trash cans and cars on occasion. And eating food from the ground.

What we're trying to say is that a new beat 'em up has been announced, called Final Vendetta, with inspiration from classics like Double Dragon and Final Fight. And as you might have figured out, Claire won't have to do this by herself as her two buddies Miller T. Williams (a pro-wrestler) and Duke Sancho (a street fighter) can join her struggle as co-op partners.

Final Vendetta seems to check all the right boxes from this genre and offers really cool pixel graphics and six levels with bosses begging for a good ass-whopping. It launches on a yet undisclosed date in May for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

Check out the first trailer and screenshots below. Looks lovely, doesn't it?

HQ
Final Vendetta
Final VendettaFinal Vendetta
Final VendettaFinal Vendetta
Final VendettaFinal Vendetta

