Final trailer for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's The Indigo Disk shows off its Pokémon-syncing mechanic

Next week, the second and final expansion for Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will make its debut when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero - The Indigo Disk arrives on Nintendo Switch. With that expansion almost here, Game Freak and Nintendo have released the final trailer for the post-launch content and in it revealed one of the new mechanics it will offer.

The syncing machine will allow you to step into the shoes of your Pokémon to explore the Blueberry Academy terrarium as a pocket monster. The feature will allow you to battle and explore all while moving like your respective Pokémon (i.e. very slowly for some and very quickly for others).

The trailer also once again showed off the many legendaries that will be available to catch, including the likes of Moltres, Zapdos, Articuno, Entei, Raikou, Suicune, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Ho Oh, Lugia, Kyogre, Groudon, Kyurem, Reshiram, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, and a new horse creature which we're yet to know the official name of.

While you can check out the new trailer below, you can also read our recent preview of the expansion here, and look to play it yourself when it launches on December 14.