Sports

Final table and results from Matchday 8 in Champions League

How the final table looks at the end of the eight games in the League Phase.

The new League Phase in Champions League, that has replaced the traditional Group Stage, has ended. This new format, with 36 teams, has had more games, eight, and will delay the round of 16 until March, because in February 11/12 and 18/19 the playoff will take place between teams placed 9 and 24.

We have already seen how the pairings will look like (at least before the draw on Friday), but what were the results from Matchday 8? All games were played at the same time, Wednesday at 21:00 CET, so you may have missed them: these are the results.


  • Sporting CP 1 - 1 Bologna

  • PSV 3 - 2 Liverpool

  • Youg Boys 0 - 1 Crvena Zvezda

  • Sttutgart 1 - 4 Paris

  • Sturm Graz 1 - 0 Leipzig

  • Manchester City 3 - 1 Club Brugge

  • Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Slovan Bratislava

  • Inter 3 - 0 Monaco

  • Borussia Dortmund 3 - 1 Shakhtar

  • Barcelona 2 - 2 Atalanta

  • Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Sparta Praha

  • Juventus 0 - 2 Benfica

  • GNK Dinamo 2 - 1 Milan

  • Salzbug 1 - 4 Atlético Madrid

  • Lille 6 - 1 Feyenoord

  • Aston Villa 4 - 2 Celtic

  • Girona 1 - 2 Arsenal

  • Brest 0 - 3 Real Madrid

Final Champions League table


  1. Liverpool

  2. Barcelona

  3. Arsenal

  4. Inter

  5. Atlético Madrid

  6. Leverkusen

  7. LOSC

  8. Aston Villa

  9. Atalanta

  10. Dortmund

  11. Real Madrid

  12. Bayern

  13. Milan

  14. PSV

  15. PSG

  16. Benfica

  17. Monaco

  18. Stade Brestois

  19. Feyenoord

  20. Juventus

  21. Celtic F. C.

  22. Manchester City

  23. Sporting Lisbon

  24. Club Brugge

  25. Dinamo Zagreb

  26. Stuttgart

  27. Shakhtar

  28. Bolonia

  29. Crvena Zvezda

  30. Sturm

  31. Sparta Praha

  32. RB Leipzig

  33. Girona

  34. RB Salzburg

  35. Slovan Bratislava

  36. Young Boys

