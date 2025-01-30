Final table and results from Matchday 8 in Champions League

HQ

The new League Phase in Champions League, that has replaced the traditional Group Stage, has ended. This new format, with 36 teams, has had more games, eight, and will delay the round of 16 until March, because in February 11/12 and 18/19 the playoff will take place between teams placed 9 and 24.

We have already seen how the pairings will look like (at least before the draw on Friday), but what were the results from Matchday 8? All games were played at the same time, Wednesday at 21:00 CET, so you may have missed them: these are the results.



Sporting CP 1 - 1 Bologna



PSV 3 - 2 Liverpool



Youg Boys 0 - 1 Crvena Zvezda



Sttutgart 1 - 4 Paris



Sturm Graz 1 - 0 Leipzig



Manchester City 3 - 1 Club Brugge



Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Slovan Bratislava



Inter 3 - 0 Monaco



Borussia Dortmund 3 - 1 Shakhtar



Barcelona 2 - 2 Atalanta



Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Sparta Praha



Juventus 0 - 2 Benfica



GNK Dinamo 2 - 1 Milan



Salzbug 1 - 4 Atlético Madrid



Lille 6 - 1 Feyenoord



Aston Villa 4 - 2 Celtic



Girona 1 - 2 Arsenal



Brest 0 - 3 Real Madrid



