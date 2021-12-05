Final season of Peaky Blinders to air in early 2022

HQ

It's been quite a while since the last season of Peaky Blinders hit our TV screens, following the pandemic halting production and then the untimely and tragic death of Helen McCrory (the actress who played Polly Gray) soon following. But, the period British gangster series is making a return in a few months, as a new teaser shows that the show will be back in early 2022.

The teaser shows a conversation between Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons (who has now been confirmed to be returning for one final bout). While it's still hard to know exactly what the plot for the series will revolve around, this will be the final season of the show, ahead of its final act, the Peaky Blinders movie that is set to be written by creator Stephen Knight soon.

While the BBC has yet to attach an exact date for when Peaky Blinders Season 6 will begin airing, you can check out the teaser trailer here.