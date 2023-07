HQ

In September, the conclusion of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will be released on Netflix. It's called Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master and is a collection of episodes that serve as an epilogue. It's also probably the last time we'll see Ash in a starring role, and the episodes will mark the end of a 25-year journey.

Just over 1200 episodes have been made with Ash and Pikachu. Although this final goodbye has already been shown in Japan, the Netflix version will include an English dub.