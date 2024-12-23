English
Team Fortress 2

Final instalment in Team Fortress Comic released - after seven years of waiting

Ah, Valve, you're always late, but when you deliver, you really deliver.

Team Fortress 2 was released in 2007 after some serious delays and six years later, in 2013, Valve started releasing a comic book called TF Comic. This series was released about a year apart, but after the sixth instalment it stopped. But now Valve has pulled out all the stops and released the last instalment through a rather funny announcement, which reads as follows:

"Did you know the construction of the Leaning Tower of Pisa was one hundred and ninety nine years late? Literally everyone alive when construction started was dead by the time it finished"

You can check out Team Fortress Comic here!

Team Fortress 2

