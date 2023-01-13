Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hogwarts Legacy

Final Hogwarts Legacy PC specs revealed

Unsurprisingly, Ultra 4K settings will need some serious hardware.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that we're edging ever closer to the launch of Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy, the developer has locked in the final PC specs for the game. And they are quite varied.

For those looking to run the game on Minimum/Low and Recommended/High, the specs are actually quite generous and reasonable, but when you start cranking the settings to Ultra and even look toward 4K, things take a serious turn in direction - as you would expect - and requiring 32GBs of RAM, 3090 Ti/7900 XT GPUs, and i7-10700K/7 5800 X CPUs.

Still, you can find the full PC specifications below to see just how you'll be able to run the game when it arrives on PC (and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, with last-gen platforms coming at a later date) on February 10.

Hogwarts LegacyHogwarts Legacy

Related texts



Loading next content