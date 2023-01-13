Final Hogwarts Legacy PC specs revealed

HQ

Now that we're edging ever closer to the launch of Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy, the developer has locked in the final PC specs for the game. And they are quite varied.

For those looking to run the game on Minimum/Low and Recommended/High, the specs are actually quite generous and reasonable, but when you start cranking the settings to Ultra and even look toward 4K, things take a serious turn in direction - as you would expect - and requiring 32GBs of RAM, 3090 Ti/7900 XT GPUs, and i7-10700K/7 5800 X CPUs.

Still, you can find the full PC specifications below to see just how you'll be able to run the game when it arrives on PC (and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, with last-gen platforms coming at a later date) on February 10.