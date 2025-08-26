Final Fantasy's Naoki Yoshida: "We don't need new consoles right now"

HQ

The console war is not what it once was. In fact, it's almost non-existent today, for better or worse. Microsoft appears to be entering a twilight phase, placing its bets on games and services moving forward — while PlayStation and Nintendo remain as the last real fighters on the console battlefield.

That new hardware is on the horizon seems likely, with both Sony and Microsoft reportedly preparing their next moves. Yet despite this, not everyone is eager to embrace another generation of consoles — at least not right now.

One such voice is Final Fantasy boss Naoki Yoshida, who believes there's simply no need for new systems at this point. In an interview with Feed4Gamers, he stated that the Xbox Series X, PS5, and Switch 2 already provide more than enough for both developers and players.

"When I look at things from a gamer's perspective, I feel that there's no real need to make new hardware, because I think right now people are happy with the Xbox Series X, the PS5 or the Switch 2."

Yoshida also highlighted the rising costs of hardware, arguing that for many consumers, the price is already a barrier. While he isn't opposed to new platforms as a developer, he feels that — from a consumer perspective — pushing for new consoles right now would be the wrong move.

Do you agree — are new consoles unnecessary at this stage?