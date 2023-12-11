Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI's producer doesn't think there will be a sequel or spin-off

But, Yoshi-P is not willing to say anything definitive on the matter.

HQ

Recently, we've seen the surprise launch of Final Fantasy XVI's first expansion, packing a new story, weapons, and level cap. We're also going to get another expansion next year, seeing Clive face off against the Leviathan.

But, even with this lot of DLC, it doesn't seem like Final Fantasy XVI is getting much more attention in the future. According to a recent interview with Famitsu, the game's producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida believes the team is looking more towards a new title altogether.

Rather than add to Final Fantasy XVI, the producer said he's rather "work on the next title or consider a new challenge." Still, the door isn't closed forever. "If you ask me if there will be anything related to FF16 in the future, I don't know. Since I don't know what will happen, I'd rather not say anything definite," said Yoshida.

Would you want to see a Final Fantasy XVI sequel?

Final Fantasy XVI

