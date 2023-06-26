Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI's launch sales see it go to number 1 in the UK

Tears of the Kingdom has been knocked down a peg, but Final Fantasy XVI hasn't had a phenomenal boxed launch.

Final Fantasy XVI hasn't been out for long, but we already have some sales figures from its opening in the UK, where it has soared to the number 1 spot in the charts.

However, in terms of boxed sales, Final Fantasy XVI hasn't done as well. Physical sales are 74% lower than those of Final Fantasy XV back in 2016. As pointed out by Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Ding, the digital market has become much larger since 2016.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains in a strong spot at number 2 in the sales charts this week, with the new Sonic Origins Plus trailing at number 3.

Have you played Final Fantasy XVI yet? If you're looking to see if it's worth it, check out our review here.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI
REVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

On the surface, it's hard to recognise the Final Fantasy of your childhood, but behind the gloomy exterior, the heart of the series beats more powerfully than it has in decades.



