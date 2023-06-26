Final Fantasy XVI's launch sales see it go to number 1 in the UK

HQ

Final Fantasy XVI hasn't been out for long, but we already have some sales figures from its opening in the UK, where it has soared to the number 1 spot in the charts.

However, in terms of boxed sales, Final Fantasy XVI hasn't done as well. Physical sales are 74% lower than those of Final Fantasy XV back in 2016. As pointed out by Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Ding, the digital market has become much larger since 2016.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remains in a strong spot at number 2 in the sales charts this week, with the new Sonic Origins Plus trailing at number 3.

Have you played Final Fantasy XVI yet? If you're looking to see if it's worth it, check out our review here.