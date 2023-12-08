Final Fantasy XVI's first expansion is out right now

HQ

When Square Enix confirmed Final Fantasy XVI would get paid expansion, we were told to expect more information by the end of this year. They actually had more than information for us.

The trailer below reveals that Final Fantasy XVI's expansion are called Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, but that's not all. Echoes of the Fallen is actually available on the PlayStation Store right now, and will give you access to a lot more story, new enemies, new weapons (including Cloud Strife's Buster sword), an increased level cap and more.

The Rising Tide will then arrive in Spring 2024, and offer "new challenges", including a fight against the legendary Eikon called Leviathan.