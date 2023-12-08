Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI's first expansion is out right now

While the other arrives the first half of 2024.

HQ

When Square Enix confirmed Final Fantasy XVI would get paid expansion, we were told to expect more information by the end of this year. They actually had more than information for us.

The trailer below reveals that Final Fantasy XVI's expansion are called Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, but that's not all. Echoes of the Fallen is actually available on the PlayStation Store right now, and will give you access to a lot more story, new enemies, new weapons (including Cloud Strife's Buster sword), an increased level cap and more.

The Rising Tide will then arrive in Spring 2024, and offer "new challenges", including a fight against the legendary Eikon called Leviathan.

HQ
Final Fantasy XVI

