Final Fantasy XVI will not come to PC within six months of launch

When it was originally announced, there was a bit of confusion regarding a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI. For a while it seemed like the title would only be a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, as a PC version seemed to be in the works for launch, but then the PC edition started disappearing from marketing materials, and it was then soon confirmed that at launch (on June 22), FFXVI would only be coming to PS5.

With a bunch of previews for the game now in the wild (check out ours here), producer Naoki Yoshida shared a ton of extra details about the game in a Japanese PlayStation Blog article, where he commented further on the PC edition.

Following translation by Google, Yoshida stated: "First of all, it is true that FINAL FANTASY XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year."

Yoshida continued: "This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimising the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimising the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimise it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when."

So there we have it. Final Fantasy XVI will be coming to PC, but as for when exactly? That remains yet to be confirmed.