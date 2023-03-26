Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI trailer shows beautiful and diverse environments

Square Enix' PAX East also included new gameplay of the incredible Eikonic battles, answered fans questions and more.

HQ

We're now less than three months away from the launch of Final Fantasy XVI, so you can expect to see and learn a lot more about the game moving forward. In fact, I already have some really cool stuff for you today.

Square Enix has now shared the archived version of Naoki Yoshida and Koji Fox' PAX East panel dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI, and it's filled with new information and gameplay footage. It's basically a summary of everything you should know, but with a heavy focus on the game's world and lore. That's not to say there's no action, as we're also treated to some really impressive combat, as well as a trailer showing off the diverse and beautiful environments that await us on June 22.

HQ
HQ
Final Fantasy XVI

