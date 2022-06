HQ

During tonight's Sony State of Play event, we finally got some news about Final Fantasy XVI, but unfortunately the game is probably further away than many thought. This was announced in a new trailer that focused heavily on various summons, such as Shiva, Odin, Titan and more.

We also got to see a bit more of the combat system, which not unexpectedly is similar to the one we got to use in Final Fantasy XV. You can check out the full new trailer below.